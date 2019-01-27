TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The UNI women's basketball team shot 27-50 (54 percent) from the field and three players scored in double figures en route to a 71-51 road win over Indiana State Sunday.
The game was tied 6-6 in the first quarter when UNI went on an 11-2 run to take a 17-8 lead with 52 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Panthers extended the lead to 25-12 with 6:14 left in the second, ISU cut the lead to 32-21 at the half.
The Panthers started the second half with a 9-3 run to extend the lead to 41-23 before the Sycamores responded and cut the advantage to 42-34 with 2:56 remaining. UNI led 48-38 after three and but went on a 12-2 run over the final four minutes of the game to close out the 20-point win.
The Panthers struggled from outside (4-14, 28.6 percent), but more than made up for it by scoring 44 points in the paint. UNI also dominated the glass, outrebounding ISU 39-24. The Panthers continued their strong free throw shooting. UNI was 13-14 (92.9 percent) from the line. UNI had the best shooting performance of the season at 27-50 (54.0 percent) and the best shooting performance since going 37-62 (59.7 percent) against Loyola on Feb. 19, 2017.
Taylor Hagen scored a team-high 18 points. Hagen was 8-10 from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line to lead all Panthers. She also added six rebounds and a block. Karli Rucker added 14 and Mikaela Morgan added 13. Bre Gunnels notched a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Panthers never trailed in the game and every UNI player that saw the court scored.
UNI is now 12-7 overall and 5-2 in MVC play. While Indiana State falls to 9-10 overall and 3-5 in the league. The Panthers are home for games against Southern Illinois Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. and Missouri State on Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.