MOLINE, Ill. – Missouri State outscored UNI 35-19 in the second quarter en route to an 89-64 win in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Semifinals Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois.
The Panthers held MSU to just 10 first-quarter points, but the Bears came out firing in the second and went 12-17 (70.6 percent) from the field in the quarter, including six consecutive made baskets.
UNI scored a respectable 19 points in the quarter behind 7-16 shooting, but the Panthers failed to keep up with MSU's blistering pace.
The Panthers started the third quarter with an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 47-41, but Missouri State battled back and extended the lead back to 15, 49-64 at the end of the third.
Missouri State opened the fourth on an 11-0 run to go ahead 75-49 and cruised to the 25-point win.
The Panthers were 22-58 (37.9 percent) from the field. Karli Rucker scored a team-high 21 points. She was the only Panther in double figures.