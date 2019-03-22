MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota women hit nine of their first 10 shots and built a 26-6 lead and held on for the 91-75 win over UNI Friday in the first round of the WNIT at Williams Arena.
After allowing the Gophers to build a 52-28 lead at the half, the Panthers went on an 8-2 run to start the second half. UNI outscored Minnesota 21-18 in the third quarter and 26-21 in the fourth.
UNI cut the deficit to 77-69 after an 8-0 run with 4:44 remaining in the game, but the Gophers rattled off a 10-3 run to extend the lead back to 15 and the Panther never cut the lead back to single digits.
Karli Rucker was 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-5 from the three-point line to score a team-high 26 points. Nicole Kroeger scored 16, including 10 in the second half on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. The game was the last for Panthers Taylor Hagen and Mikaela Morgan. The duo combined for 17 points.
The Panthers close the season with a 20-13 record. The Panthers are now 3-8 in the WNIT and 2-6 in the first round of the WNIT. UNI is now 0-11 all-time against Minnesota.