CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – For every made three that the UNI women made, head coach Tanya Warren would make a donation for cancer research. Her players made sure she paid up. The Panthers hit 15 to tie a season-high and rolled over Evansville 95-46 Sunday afternoon at the McLeod Center. Warren will donate $375 and the total donation, with matching funds, to the Kay Yow Fund equals $1,125.
Five players scored in double figures led by Nicole Kroeger, who tallied a career-high 22 points, including four three-pointers en route to the 49-point win. It was the most points scored for the Panthers since putting up 99 points in an overtime win over Drake on March 2, 2014. The last time UNI scored 95 points in regulation was a 99-80 win over Missouri State on Feb. 18, 2001.
The Panthers were 15-of-34 (44.1 percent) from the three-point line and 33-of-58 (56.9 percent) from the field, the best field goal percentage of the season.
The game was a rout nearly from the beginning. The Panthers outscored Evansville 23-13 in the first quarter and never looked back. UNI played a complete game, giving up just 11 turnovers and notching 23 assists on 33 made shots. Four players tallied four assists each.
Evansville was 17-of-53 (32.1 percent) from the field and 3-17 (17.6 percent) from the three-point line. Kerri Gasper was the lone UE player in double figures with 14.
Joining Kroeger in double digits were Mikaela Morgan with 16 points, Karli Rucker scored 12, Cynthia Wolf notched 11 and Bre Gunnels tallied 10. Gunnels has now scored in double figures three of the last four games. Heidi Hillyard notched a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Panthers have four games remaining and they start with the toughest. UNI travels to Missouri State Friday to face the Bears who are tied for first place. Sunday, the Panthers play the final road game of the year against Southern Illinois.