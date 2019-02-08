CHICAGO – Five UNI women’s basketball players scored in double figures and the Panthers held off a late Loyola rally for a 71-65 road win over the Ramblers Friday evening in Chicago.
Karli Rucker notched her third double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She also added five assists. Mikaela Morgan scored a team-high 14 points, Cynthia Wolf added 13, Taylor Hagen poured in 11 and Nicole Kroeger scored 10.
The first quarter was an offensive shootout which ended in a 20-20 tie, but for the next two quarters, the Panthers ramped up the defense. Loyola scored just 23 points in the second and third quarters while the UNI scored 37.
The Panthers built a 63-44 lead with 7:27 to play but didn’t hit a field goal for the remainder of the game. Loyola chipped away and cut the lead to 71-65 in the final seconds, but it was too little, too late.
UNI was 24-52 (46.2 percent) from the field and 11-26 (42.3 percent) from the three-point line. The Panthers outrebounded the Ramblers 37-30.
The win moves UNI to 14-8 overall and 7-3 in MVC play. Loyola is now 10-11 and 4-6 in the Valley.
The Panthers travel to Indiana to face Valparaiso at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no ESPN broadcast for that game. Fans can listen live on UNIPanthers.com.