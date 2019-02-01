CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Ellie Howell scored a season-high 18 points and two other Panthers hit double figures to lead the UNI women’s basketball team to a 65-53 win over Southern Illinois Friday evening at the McLeod Center. Howell was 6-11 from the field .She also added four steals. Her previous season-best was 15 points.
The Panthers continued their strong defensive, allowing 53 or fewer points for the third time in three games.
The Panthers shot 42.6 percent from the field. The Panthers have shot better than 42 percent each of the last six games.
Howell hit a jumper with 6:15 to play in the first to give UNI a 6-4 lead. The Panthers never trailed again. UNI held SIU to just six points in the first quarter and 23 in the first half.
The Salukis cut the Panther lead to 28-31 early in the third quarter, but UNI answered with a 14-2 run to take a 45-30 lead with 3:50 left in the third. SIU rallied to cut the deficit to 46-42 with 8:11 remaining in the game, but back-to-back layups from Howell sparked an 8-0 run to put the Panthers up 12 and UNI cruised to the 12-point win.
The Panthers were 20-47 (42.6 percent) from the field and an atypical 19-29 (65.5 percent) from the free throw line.
Karli Rucker (11) and Mikaela Morgan (12) also scored in double digits. Rucker and Taylor Hagen each had a game-high six rebounds.
The win moves UNI to 13-7, 6-2 in MVC play while SIU falls to 10-9 and 3-5 in league.
The Panthers host Missouri State Sunday at 2 p.m. The Bears defeated Drake to end the Bulldogs’ 47-game win-streak Friday night in Des Moines. MSU is 8-0 in MVC play and 15-4 overall.