CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI wrestling stayed perfect in Big 12 duals with a 28-9 win over Oklahoma on Sunday.
UNI improved to 5-4 overall, 5-0 in the Big 12. Oklahoma fell to 5-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12.
At 125 pounds, Jay Schwarm wrapped up his strongest weekend of performances to date this season with a fall over No. 17 Rico Montoya of Northern Colorado on Friday and another fall today over Christian Moody.
Sunday's pin put Schwarm on the top-10 list among all Panthers for career falls with 29. Schwarm has pinned 21 of his opponents in the first period.
A last-second takedown gave OU’s Tony Madrigal the 6-4 edge over Jack Skudlarczyk to close the team score gap, 6-3, in favor of UNI after two weights.
UNI’s No. 6 Josh Alber prevailed at 141 pounds in the only top-10 matchup of the weekend with a decision over No. 10 Dom Demas, extending his win streak to 12 matches.
At 149 pounds, Max Thomsen got his fifth major decision to give UNI its second set of bonus points in the day. He now leads the series with Oklahoma’s Davion Jeffries, 2-1.
Bryce Steiert (165 pounds) notched a first-period fall Friday against UNC and finished the weekend with a tech fall in the second period over Oklahoma’s Hayden Hansen.
Taylor Lujan and Anthony Mantanona traded reversals in a back-and-forth match, with Lujan getting the 13-10 decision thanks to riding time and a locked hands point against Oklahoma.
UNI earned its fourth set of bonus points at 184 pounds with Drew Foster’s major decision over Kayne MacCullum.
Carter Isley closed out the Panthers’ wins with a 7-1 decision at heavyweight.