UNI's Jacobson: The game should have been played

After stating that, Jacobson circled back.

“The fact we did not have the next step is what I’m disappointed in,” Jacobson said. “I’m good with the first test, second test and asking if he already had it. Why didn’t we have one more step in the protocols? We did a great job of playing all 90 games and something we should feel good about as a league. But during the course of a regular season you can cancel a game and make it up. That is part of playing all those games.

“In a conference tournament you can’t cancel it and make it up. Planning and discussing protocols needed to be 100% right. Our job as leaders is to figure out every path possible to get to the bottom of it and make it right. And the only thing you can do at 10 in the morning is retest him. If we retested him at 10 in the morning, we would’ve had the two negatives back by mid-afternoon. If we have two negatives back by mid-afternoon that is part of the discussion and that conversation may go a different way.”

Jacobson also pointed out that after requesting all venues provide extra space for players to social distance during the regular season, that was not the case at the Enterprise Center.