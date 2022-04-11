University of South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven gets drafted by the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx

Hannah Sjerven gets to stay home.

On Monday night, the University of South Dakota defensive star heard her name called in the third round of the WNBA Draft, as the Minnesota Lynx selected Sjerven at No. 28 overall.

Sjerven, a 6-foot-2 inch redshirt senior from Rogers, Minn., was a three-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year at center for the Coyotes and led the team this past season with 269 total rebounds, 62 blocks, 114 free throws, and a 52.1 percent field goal percentage, while finishing second on the team with 527 total points and 54 steals.

"I'm super excited," Sjerven said. "This is the best possibility I could've dreamed of, and it's something that I couldn't even have imagined watching the Lynx play as a little girl. Now going to training camp with them, is so exciting."

Sjerven played her freshman season at the University of New Mexico, where she played 13 games with 24 rebounds, 37 points, and nine blocks. She sat out a year after transferring to USD, and then made her presence known on the court for the Coyotes as a redshirt sophomore, winning the Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year and Summit League Transfer of the Year awards in 2018-2019.

In her final three years at South Dakota, Sjerven was named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year three times. Sjerven was also a part of a USD squad that has qualified for each of the past four NCAA Tournaments, and went the Sweet 16 this season for the first time in program history.

The Lynx begin training camp on April 17, and will kick off their season May 6 at Seattle, followed by the home opener at Target Center on May 8 against the Washington Mystics.

Minnesota has won four WNBA titles in its history, all of them coming between 2011 and 2017. The Lynx finished 2021 with a 22-10 overall record, good for third place in the WNBA standings.

"They have a strong history of winning and being successful," Sjerven said in a team release. "I'll be playing with some really good veterans, like Sylvia Fowles in her last season, which is extremely exciting to be able to learn from someone as talented as her. Among their other players, they just have a very talented roster, and I am excited to learn."

