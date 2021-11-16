UPDATED: Northwest Iowa municipal and school election results

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Northwest Iowa counties Tuesday, as well offices where no candidate filed and write-in candidates were declared the winners. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY

Alta

Mayor

James C. Eaton, 334; Kevin Walsh, 70

Lakeside

Mayor

Roger Pomrenke, 9 (write-in)

Linn Grove

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Jud Graesing, 25; Melissa Merida, 22; Angela Crewther, 21; Becky Jessen, 19 (write-in); Steven Jessen, 7 (write-in)

Marathon

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Mary A. Brooks, 30; Douglas Enger, 18; Larry Robinson, 16; Jayme Burgess, 11

Rembrandt

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Damon L. Hickman, 13; Larry Kacmarynski, 12; Kevin Vaudt, 8 (write-in)

Storm Lake

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Margaret Martinez, 328; Matthew Ricklefs, 324; Shane Schreck, 240; Dylan WolfTornabane, 106

Truesdale

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Connie Lewis, 8; Darla R. Weiland, 7; Tina Shannon, 7 (write-in); Christopher Barrickman, 5 (write-in): Kevin King, 3* (write-in) Melinda Bavero, 3 (write-in). In tiebreaker, Kevin King's name was drawn out of a hat.

Alta-Aurelia school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Tom Hinkeldey, 384; Corey Diischer, 251; Bradley Rohwer, 171; Jodi Theisen, 127; Mitch Langschwager, 44

Sioux Central school board

District 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Randy Ripke, 119; Sara K. Sangwin, 60

Storm Lake school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Erika Dierking, 502; Steven Mills, 374; Ashley WolfTornabane, 199

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Aurelia

Council (to fill vacancy)

Courtney Bruce, 107; Denny Weathers, 105

Cherokee

Council Ward 2

Dave Wilberding, 32 (write-in)

Larrabee

Council (vote for no more than three)

Dustin Richardson, 14; Isaac Cruz, 12; Janice Robinson, 12; Jamie Fassler, 7

Meriden

Mayor

DJ Sechler, 18 (write-in)

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Joe Peterson, 16 (write-in); Jordan Petersen, 13; (write-in); Nicole Glassmaker, 10 (write-in)

Quimby

Mayor

Betty Woltman, 6 (write-in)

Council (vote for no more than three)

Nicole Goettsch, 45; Dylan Dalton, 42; Donald Fiser, 37; Erin Rydgren, 5

Cherokee school board

Brian Freed, 382; Ray E Mullins II, 361; Kelly Lundell, 230

CLAY COUNTY

Everly

Mayor:

Ronald Thompson, 45 (write-in); Tara Patrick. 10 (write-in)

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Gillett Grove

Mayor

Mike Hansen, 2 (write-in)

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Ken Schaber, 2, (write-in); Laurie Vanderpool, 2 (write-in); Brian Vanderpool, 2, (write-in); Sara Meyer, 2 (write-in); Larry Harms, 2 (write-in)

Greenville

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Kayla Koch, 20; Vincent S. Trierweiler, 19; Lisa Arthur-Knudson, 13 (write-in); Nicole Lange, 10 (write-in); Donna Koch, 8 (write-in)

Peterson

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Tim Saunders, 73; Judi L. Calhoon, 72; Ashley Selk, 62; Mark Thompson, 61; Austin Brown, 29; Kelsey Roer, 20

Rossie

Mayor

Matt Starkson, 6 (write-in)

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Barb Trierweiler, 6 (write-in); Beth Starkson, 6; (write-in); Colleen Lundquist, 6; (write-in); Kathy Hegwer, 6 (write-in)

Spencer

Council At-Large (vote for no more than 1)

Brian J. Balk, 594; George Moriarty, 587; Jacqueline Johnson, 430; Deborah Burow, 263

Clay Central-Everly Community School District

District 5

Barb Trierweiler, 4 (write-in); Steve Kracht, 2 (write-in)

Spencer Community School District

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Bob Whittenburg, 1,235; Bill Zinn, 1,080; Shelby Haak, 1,026; Dean Mechler, 977; Brandon Edmonds, 722; Rebecca Moran, 655

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Arion

Mayor

Denny TenEyck, 3 (write-in); Kenny Beam, 2 (write-in); Jeff Stephens, 1 (write-in)

City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Theresa Brummer, 3 (write-in); Kenneth Beam, 2 (write-in); Michael Wood, 2 (write-in)

Charter Oak

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Brent Friedrichs, 58; Benjamin Heyne, 45; Ronald G. Schau, 25; Earl S. Nelson, 22; Carolyn J. Nelson, 3

Buck Grove

Council (vote for no more than 5)

Michele Stover, 4; Aaron Schroeder, 4; Karen Kolln, 3; (write-in); Lois Johnson, 3 (write-in): Derek Schweryn, 1 (write-in)

Dow City

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Robin McCoid, 60; Kody Meyer, 54; Connie Garrett, 48; Phyllis TenEyck, 47

Denison

Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)

Jessica Garcia, 398; William L. Miller, 178

Kiron

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Myrna Henrich, 32; Jennifer Hoaglund, 26; Kathy Lickteig, 11

Ricketts

Mayor

Jan Blunk, 7 (write-in)

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Drene K. Briggle, 11; Carol Schlensig, 10

Schleswig

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Tim Bubke, 69; Richard Hanlin, 59; Rory Degen, 52; Duane Jacoby, 50

Vail

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Daniel J. Crane, 36; Bob Niehaus, 35; Craig Kinney, 7 (write-in)

Charter Oak-Ute school board (vote for no more than 2)

Jill Klinker, 92; Randy Weed, 82

Denison school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Rachel Desy, 560; John R. Held, 520; Louis Scheuring, 479; Christy Welch, 275

DICKINSON COUNTY

Milford

Mayor

Steve Anderson, 86; (write-in)

Okoboji

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Dan Sanders, 158; Julie Mau Andres, 142; Walter Mendenhall, 130; Kae Hoppe, 93

Orleans

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Benjamin H Radcliffe, 68; Keith Ostrum, 62; Stanley Gable, 61; Eric L Anderson, 49

Terril

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Austin Fairchild, 56; Jeri L Nissen, 51; Scot Timothy Matthews, 26

West Okoboji

Mayor

Craig Miner, 68; Barbara Ann Lynch, 28

City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Mike Paxton, 73; Darlene Powers, 46; Robert Hein, 34; Kristopher Kneen, 19

Graettinger-Terril school board

District 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Mathew Hanson, 56; Rowaida Lair, 30

IDA COUNTY

Arthur

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Kristy Abegast, 19; Paula Fried, 18; Susan Knop, 1 (write-in*) Note: Six other residents also received 1 write-in vote each, Knop was declared the winner after lots were drawn.

Galva

Mayor

Shan Nading, 10 (write-in)

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Lanny Hustedt, 9 (write-in); Ken Langle, 6 (write-in)

Ida Grove

Council Ward 2 (Vote for no more than 1)

Jeff Miesner, 41; Angela M. Johnson, 25

Galva-Holstein school board

District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)

Jeff Witzke, 88; Katie Johnson, 69

OABCIG school board

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Safffire Petersen, 19 (write-in)

District 6 (vote for no more than 1)

Joey Hoefling, 10 (write-in)

LYON COUNTY

George

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Bobby Gruis, 129; Carola Oehmsen Vivian, 105; Lucius Johnson, 35; Jack Smith, 34; John Grotluschen, 17

Inwood

Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Rick Rozeboom, 182; Mark D. Timmerman, 182; Kyle Knobloch, 161; Jordan Huyser, 116; Richard G. Halma, 55

Larchwood

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Mike Metzger, 135; Shane Reinke, 129; Ted Underberg, 119; Ned Hodgson, 110

Little Rock

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Shannon Lloyd, 102; Diane Peters, 78; Thomas Schilling, 44

West Lyon school board

District 1

Vincent Smith, 208; Tanner Tracy, 91

District 2

Jennifer Jenson, 153; Melissa Rozeboom, 120

MONONA COUNTY

Castana

Mayor

Vincent George LeClair, 33; Mike Golden, 13

Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Scott Fox, 36; Ian Adkins, 24; Stacy Hein, 18

Moorhead

Mayor

Todd Haug, 21 (write-in)

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Mary Beauchamp, 13 (write-in); Tonia Copeland, 6 (write-in); Eric Thoreson, 4 (write-in)

Onawa

Mayor

Tracy L. Holland, 143; Lonnie L. Campbell, 133

Rodney

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Brenda Hamann, 9; Ray Thomas, 7; Scott Pierce, 5; Beth A. Ryan, 4; Jeanne Pierce, 2

Whiting

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Makenzie Struble, 76; Larry Teel, 62; Amber Warren, 30

Maple Valley–Anthon-Oto school board

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

David Jensen, 105; Dale Wimmer, 99; Trevor Lally, 74

District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Jana Hamann, 34 (write-in)

O'BRIEN COUNTY

Hartley

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Mary Westphalen: 194; Ronald Glen Hengeveld: 156; Nickolas R. Galm: 150; Greg Cotter: 145; Brian Myers: 86

Paullina

Mayor

Brenda Ebel Kruse: 100; John Ihle: 76

Primghar

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Steve Wittrock: 136; Tim Honkomp: 114; Kenneth Miller: 97; Kevin P. Kelleher: 76; Darin Logan: 72; Kayla Weishuhn: 26

Sutherland

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Tyler Draper: 95; Johanna Homan: 76; Gary Tunink: 56; Devon Jones: 34

South O’Brien school board

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Richard Radke, 26 (write-in);Kevin Nelson, 15; (write-in); Darin Johnson, 4 (write-in)

District 2 (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 1)

Joshua Rausch: 319; Bobbi Honkomp: 208

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Harris

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jeff Loring, 28; Glen DeVries, 21; Larry Hegwer, 16

Ocheyedan

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jewell Garms, 33 (write-in): Mark Kruger, 20 (write-in)

Council (to fill vacancy)

Mark Kruger, 8 (write-in)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Akron

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Eric Solberg, 166; Gerry Stowers, 99 (write-in)

Kingsley

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Ronald Mathers, 116; Dan Kremer, 130; Neal Rolling, 191; Jason Jasperson, 173

Le Mars

Mayor

Rob Bixenman, 976

Council Ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Ken Nelson, 216; Brian Bruns, 228

Council Ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Daniel J. Dembinski, 68; Mark Sturgeon, 109

Council At-large

Clark Goodchild, 948

Remsen

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Michael A. Slota, 103; Ann Cole-Nelson, 122; Josh Hill, 133; Jeff Cluck, 135

Oyens

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Steve Swalve, 18; Kathy Meis, 15; Marcel Konz, 9 (write-in)

Hinton school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Haylee Junck, 281; Ben Vondrak, 278; Erin Weiland, 232; Michele Stucky, 62

Kingsley-Pierson school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Jason Collins, 171; Megan Plendl, 130; Melissa Harder, 66; Lindsay Letsche, 97

Le Mars school board

Director 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Ashley Knapp, 397; Mary J. Milder, 53; Lorraine DeJong, 552; Gina Vacura, 292

Director 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Aaron Tolzin, 1,075

Director 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Makenzie Lang, 712; Wanda Wichers, 536

Director 5 (to fill a vacancy)

Jill Feuerhelm, 1,143

Remsen-Union school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Jason Steven Loutsch, 167; Talon Penning, 199; Chris Poeckes, 119; Eric Harpenau, 153

SAC COUNTY

Auburn

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Nick A Meister, 54; Rick Carlyle, 41; Deb Ludwig, 51; Cynthia J Finley, 41; Linda Rath, 46; Randy Schulte, 38

Early

Council (vote for no more than 3)

William R Cougill, 64; Timothy Langner, 76; Justin Meseck, 24; Brian Pickhinke, 39

Lake View

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Calee First, 145; Dave Woltman, 319; Michael L Frank, 268; Vickie Toms, 215; Dale Boeckman, 231

Odebolt

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Carl J Hemer, 90; Wanita Friedrichsen, 67; Seth Duff, 55; Levi Thies, 99

Schaller

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Marcy Hallengren, 44; Matthew Biede, 78; Keith L Thompson, 92; Douglas Trent Thevenot, 54; Chris Grothe, 95

SIOUX COUNTY

Alton

Council: (vote for 3)

Terri Vander Pol, 44; Travis John Plathe, 44; Harlan Jorgensen, 43

Chatsworth

Council (vote for 5)

Clifford Puhl, 9; Bekki Baker, 9; Robert Baker, 9; Mary Jean Weyen, 8 (write-in); Irene Puhl, 8 (write-in)

Granville

Mayor

Karl Kellen, 18 (write-in); Dennis Friedmann, 15 (write-in)

Council (vote for 2)

Joyce Murphy, 45; Christopher Hunt, 51; James Wynia, 69

Hawarden

Council (vote for 2)

Robert Klocke, 269; Monte Harvey, 204; Amy Cason, 157; Kevin Warner, 46; Patricia Anderson, 273; Robert Jay Bak, 176; Jerry Wilson, 74; Maria Camacho, 154; Douglas J. Koob, 47

Hospers

Council (vote for 2)

Michael Thompson, 65; Sarah Otto, 6, (write-in); Mary Hatfield, 4, (write-in)

Hull

Council (vote for 3)

Ryan D. Beukelman, 101; Les Van Roekel, 110; John Emerick, 121; Eric D. Rankin, 73

Ireton

Council (vote for 2)

Gerad Gradert, 102; Pamela J Lewis, 49; Brett Buyert, 72; Jim Marco, 62

Matlock

Mayor

David Phillips, 16; Charles Schwebach, 25

Maurice

Council (vote for 2)

William Korver, 53; Isaac Holtrop, 11; (write-in); Helen Larson, 8; (write-in); Randy Brinkman, 5; (write-in)

Rock Valley

Council (vote for 3)

Jeremy Van't Hul, 304; Charlene Granstra, 291; Dale Kooima, 267; Rod De Kam, 429

Rock Valley school board

At-large (vote for 3)

Steven Van Den Top, 354; Jacob Brosamle, 416; Mike M. Suter, 343; Shelli Rens, 403

Sioux Center school board

At-large (vote for 3)

Jerod Work, 546; Nathan Bullock, 500; Yeabsira Doornink, 469; LoriAnne Andersen, 454

WOODBURY COUNTY

Anthon

Council (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 2)

Mona Kirchgatter, 61; Barbara Benson, 26 (write-in)

Correctionville

Mayor

Ronald Sanderson, 39; Kathy Hoffman, 124

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Chad Kline, 84; Kourtnee Ann Fox, 117; Robert Beazley, 106; Ciara Alioth, 92

Cushing

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Alexander W. Rabbass, 38; Mary Tyler, 37; Jerel Wittrock, 10 (write-in)

Council (to fill vacancy)

Shawn Joy, 4 (write-in)

Danbury

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Brenda Zimmerman, 16; Kendra Sexton, 55; Stanley Sexton, 19; Kathy Scholl, 55; Jason Weber, 29

Lawton

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jeremy Baltushis, 51; Patrick V. Saunders, 91; Nicholas J. Roth, 66

Moville

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Paul Malm, 135; Bret Hayworth, 26 (write-in); Bruce Schmidt, 23 (write-in)

Oto

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Jennifer J. Weber, 14; Matt Mead, 6 (write-in); Linda Nepper, 5 (write-in)

Pierson

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Keith A. Saxen, 10; Gordon Bubke, 25; Bonnie Saxen, 34; Marvin Keith Swanson, 16

Salix

Mayor

Kevin Nelson, 36; Kay Frances Scott, 11

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Karen Allen, 43; Cindy VanAuken, 41; Emily Clayton, 7 (write-in); Steve Petersen, 3 (write-in)

Council (to fill vacancy)

Bryan Mesz, 25 (write-in)

Sergeant Bluff

Mayor

Jon Winkel, 742; Dustin Thelander, 493

Sioux City

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Ike Rayford, 2,799; Alex Watters, 4,216; Matthew R. O'Kane, 2,865; Dan A. Moore, 4,486

Smithland

Council (to fill vacancy)

JoAnne Hinrickson, 13; Megan Meyermann, 9

Lawton-Bronson school board

District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Write-in

River Valley school board

District 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Kory Dausel, 103; Sharleen Duncan, 155

Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board

Sioux City school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Michael Lang Bushby, 904; Perla Alarcon-Flory, 2,305; Bob Michaelson, 3,493; Shaun Michael Broyhill, 1,392; Joshua D. Potter, 1,985; Jan J. George, 2,558; Arthur Ryan Baker, 1,063; Chad Krastel, 553; Amanda Gibson, 1,627

