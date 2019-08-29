{{featured_button_text}}

'What was your favorite standard calendar year of your life up to this point, and why?'

Chad Pauling

Interim Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’d have to say either 2012 or 2015… the two years my children were born.”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"1994. This was the year that Blur’s 'Parklife' album came out and I totally copied Damon Albarn’s shaggy hairdo. The album was awesome  and so, for a single year, was my hair."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"I would say 1972…High points: I turned 21, I completed my first year of college – pretty good considering I learned the word 'Watergate,' 'The Godfather' was finally a movie – one of my favorite books also managed to become one of my favorite movies. I got to vote for the first time, I got married to the girl of my dreams...Yes, damn good year!"

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer/Editor

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I'd say 2005. I helped my jazz band win the Iowa State Jazz Championship and got to accept the trophy on behalf of Larry Kisor. After being an outcast most of my life, I was finally considered one of the popular crowd around the Siouxland schools. I met my first girlfriend (who I'm back together with now after nearly 15 years), I graduated high school, I went to Bonnaroo for the first time, I moved to Los Angeles to attend film school at CSUN and I started doing celebrity security. What a year!"

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Maybe 1999, when I was 4 years old. Beyond that, they’ve all been equally terrible."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"1995. I finally moved back home to Iowa."

