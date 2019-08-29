'What was your favorite standard calendar year of your life up to this point, and why?'
Chad Pauling
Interim Publisher
"I’d have to say either 2012 or 2015… the two years my children were born.”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"1994. This was the year that Blur’s 'Parklife' album came out and I totally copied Damon Albarn’s shaggy hairdo. The album was awesome and so, for a single year, was my hair."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"I would say 1972…High points: I turned 21, I completed my first year of college – pretty good considering I learned the word 'Watergate,' 'The Godfather' was finally a movie – one of my favorite books also managed to become one of my favorite movies. I got to vote for the first time, I got married to the girl of my dreams...Yes, damn good year!"
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer/Editor
"I'd say 2005. I helped my jazz band win the Iowa State Jazz Championship and got to accept the trophy on behalf of Larry Kisor. After being an outcast most of my life, I was finally considered one of the popular crowd around the Siouxland schools. I met my first girlfriend (who I'm back together with now after nearly 15 years), I graduated high school, I went to Bonnaroo for the first time, I moved to Los Angeles to attend film school at CSUN and I started doing celebrity security. What a year!"
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Maybe 1999, when I was 4 years old. Beyond that, they’ve all been equally terrible."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"1995. I finally moved back home to Iowa."