The USD track team competed at four different events on Friday - The Mt. SAC Relays, the Ashland Open, the Beach Invitational and the Red Raider Open.
At the Mt. SAC Relays in Torrance, California, South Dakota sophomore Macy Heinz became the fourth Coyote woman to break 2:10 in the 800 meters.
Heinz crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 9.76 seconds, for a new personal best in the event. She joins the likes of alumna Emma Erickson, Katie Wetzstein and Jennifer Munyan to cruise past the mark. Heinz placed fifth overall in the collegiate section of the race.
Junior Kianna Stewart placed 10th in the collegiate “A” section of the women’s 5,000 meters with a time of 17:33.57.
At the Ashland Open in Ashland, Ohio, Senior Lara Boman finished runner-up in the invitational section of the women’s hammer with her best throw of 194-4.
Sophomore Matt Slagus finished runner-up in the men’s open hammer throw, launching it 182-8. Senior Derrick Sheppard placed just behind him with a throw of 178-0.
Prior to arriving in Vermillion, USD throws coach A.G. Kruger spent 13 years training, coaching and teaching at Ashland. The three-time Olympian stepped back into the ring for the day, winning the invitational hammer in 228-10.
At the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California, senior Kaleb Ellis and freshman Sean McClellan took fifth and seventh, respectively, in their flight of the men’s pole vault. The remaining flights will compete on Saturday. Ellis jumped 15-5.75.
Similarly, freshman Josephina Wright took seventh in her flight of the women’s pole vault.
At the Red Raider Open in Orange City, Iowa, senior Hunter Paulsen’s runner-up finish in the 5,000 meters. Paulsen crossed the finish line in 15:22.92 for a new season-best in the event.
Junior Laurel Ketelhut took fourth in the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 162-11.
Competing in a combined 10,000-meter run, freshman Merga Gemeda was the fourth male across the line and sophomore Jess Skopec was the fifth female. It was Gemeda’s first time attempted the distance, which he completed in 32:12.38. Skopec improved her personal best time from earlier this spring with a 42:02.44.