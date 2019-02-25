PALM VALLEY, Ariz. – The South Dakota men’s golf team saw three members shoot under par in the final round of the Loyola Intercollegiate on Monday en route to a 10th place finish.
Sophomore Jacob Michel led the way for the Coyotes as he tied for 13th place with 216 strokes (E) at Palm Valley Golf Club. In the final tour of the course, he shot 1-under-par with 71 shots. It was the second consecutive round with a 71 as he tied for the lead in the field with 40 pars.
He was tied with teammate Matt Tolan with the 40 pars as Tolan placed in a tie for 38th with 221 strokes. He fired a 73 in Monday’s final round. Also tied for 38th was sophomore Tate Arends after he moved up the leaderboard with his 1-under-par 71.
Senior Tommy Vining climbed 12 positions on the leaderboard with his best round of the tournament with a 1-under-par 71. Vining carded three birdies in the final tour of the course to place tied for 72nd.
The Coyote scorers rounded out with freshman Ben Hicks in a tie for 85th with 78 strokes. Junior Scott Fudenberg competed in the event as an individual and he tied for 33rd with 220 shots.
As a team, the Coyotes had their best round of the event with 286 shots and tied for 10th place with 878 strokes (+14) over three rounds.
South Dakota next competes at the Jackrabbit Invitational March 8-9 in Boulder City, Nevada.
USD women open spring season
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – The South Dakota women’s golf team opened its spring season Sunday at the Kiawah Island Spring Classic led by freshman Laerke Jensen at 3-over-par.
The event, billed as the largest Division I tournament in the nation, features 49 teams and 254 players.
Jensen had a steady round with 15 pars as part of her 75 strokes and is tied for 73rd. The 15 pars rank sixth in the field. Junior Katie Bartlett totaled 77 strokes and is tied for 109th while senior Lexi Petersen is tied for 139th with 79 strokes.
Freshman Megan Munneke is tied for the 163rd position with 80 strokes as freshman Emma Sabbagh is tied for 181st with 81 shots. Munneke is 12th in the field with four birdies over the first 18 holes.
As a team, South Dakota is tied for 34th with 311 strokes.