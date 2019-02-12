PALM CITY, Fla. – South Dakota senior Tommy Vining closed the Martin Downs Collegiate ranked second in the field with 15 birdies and finished tied for seventh Tuesday at Martin Downs Golf Club in Palm City, Florida.
As a team, South Dakota moved into eighth place to finish the event with 890 strokes. The Coyotes tallied 292 shots on Tuesday with four Coyotes shooting their best round of the tournament in the final round.
Vining finished the event 2-under-par with 214 strokes after shooting a 1-under-par 71 over the final 18 holes.
Sophomore Tate Arends shot 1-over-par on Tuesday to tally 73 strokes and place in a tie for 40th with 224 shots over three rounds. Jacob Michel, a sophomore, finished just one stroke behind with 225 shots after totaling 75 shots in the final tour.
Juniors Matt Tolan and Scott Fudenberg closed out the Coyote scoring, tied for 53rd and tied for 78th, respectively. Tolan tallied a 1-over-par 73 Tuesday, as part of his 228 strokes while Fudenberg had 77 shots as part of his 239 for the event.
Freshman Ben Hicks competed in the field as an individual and placed in a tie for 53rd after tallying 75 strokes on Tuesday.
The foursome of Arends, Fudenberg, Hicks and Tolan all shot their best round of the tournament Tuesday.
Host UNC Greensboro claimed the team victory with 850 shots to finish 14-under-par. Nick Lyerly of UNCG made a late charge to claim individual medalist honors with 207 strokes at 9-under-par.
The Coyotes return to action Feb. 23-25 at the Loyola (MD) Intercollegiate taking place in Palm Valley, Arizona.