SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams made history Saturday evening at the conclusion of the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships.
The Coyote men wrapped up their second consecutive team runner-up finish while the women also posted a runner-up team finish, the first time in school history.
The four-day championships held at Midco Aquatic Center were also capped by individual honors to Sarah Schank and Isaac Morris, honored as the Diving Championship MVP in their respective divisions while South Dakota diving coach Kris Jorgensen was named women’s diving Coach of the Year.
The final day of competition saw the Coyotes swim to three school records, another individual lowered his school record time while six individuals and one relay team earned all-conference honors.
Denver tallied 1,183 points on the women’s side to secure its sixth straight league title while the Coyote women scored 676 points, a school Summit League high. The Pioneers accumulated 1,074 points to win their sixth straight men’s title while South Dakota was second with 686.5 points.
Cassie Ketterling set a new school record in the 100 IM with her 58.72 clocking in the finals where she finished fourth. Jake Leichner set a school record for the second time during the meet when he clocked 50.96 in the finals of the 100 IM to finish as the Summit League runner-up.
The other school record on Saturday came from the women’s 400 free relay quartet of Sabrina Sabadeanu, Meghan Atwell, Ketterling and Katie Coleman who finished third in 3:27.65.
James Ryan, one of just two individual swimmers for the Coyotes to earn all-conference honors in two events along with Sabadeanu, lowered his school record time in the 200 breaststroke to 2:00.69 in the morning prelims.
The men’s team produced seven additional adjustments to the Coyote top 10 list on Saturday.
The women’s team saw three new entries into the school’s top 10 list along with two others that moved up the charts.