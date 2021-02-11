USD renews program matching students with businesses affected by COVID-19

VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business has kicked off a second session of a program that helps businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

The service, known as the Coyote Business Consulting Group, is offered free to all businesses in South Dakota and throughout the region.

The student-centered initiative that was launched in 2020 during the first outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak. The program also provides students an opportunity to receive academic credits, financial support and real-world experience.

“The first session of Coyote Business Consulting Group was incredibly successful for both the businesses we helped and our students, so it was very important for us to continue the program,” said Venky Venkatachalam, dean of the USD Beacom School of Business. "Student teams, under the guidance of faculty advisors help businesses solve a critical problem for their organization."

Cheryl Bartlett, founder of Harvest Winds LLC. said working with the Coyote Business Consulting Group was a great experience for her business.