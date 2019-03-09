BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - South Dakota junior Chris Nilsen repeated as the NCAA runner-up in the pole vault at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday inside Birmingham CrossPlex.
Nilsen, a two-time NCAA Champion, recorded his fifth career top-three finish at the NCAA Championships. He vaulted 18 feet, 9 ½ inches, on Friday.
Friday’s pole vault competition was the most competitive on the top end in the history of the NCAA Indoor Championships. It marked the first time in history that three athletes have made 18-9 ½ (5.73m) at the meet.
To compare to Nilsen’s NCAA Championship run in 2017, when he was the only athlete remaining after 18-4 ½, there were eight men to clear 18-5 ½ on Friday.
LSU freshman Mondo Duplantis claimed his first NCAA title in the pole vault with a jump of 19-1 ½. Duplantis broke the collegiate record in the event earlier this year.
Three Coyotes compete at the NCAA Championships on Saturday, with junior Zack Anderson competing in the high jump, junior Helen Falda in the pole vault and Lara Boman in the weight throw.
Sullivan sets WSC school record
Wayne State College senior Robert Sullivan set a new school record in the heptathlon but fell just short in reaching an All-American finish Saturday in the second day of the men’s heptathlon at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Sullivan started the day in 10th place at 2,829 points. But a fourth place finish in the 60-meter hurdles (8.44 seconds) and a fifth place finish in the pole vault (14’ 9”) moved him from 10th place to seventh place entering the final event, the 1,000-meter run.
Entering the final event, just four points separated Sullivan from seventh place (4,463 points) to ninth place at 4,459 points.
Sullivan recorded a 10th place finish in the 1,000-meter run and ended the seven-event competition with 5,221 points, a new school record that eclipsed his own mark of 5,202 points set last season.
However, Sullivan ended in ninth place overall with 5,221 points, 42 points shy of eighth place Darius Berry of Wheeling Jesuit (5,262 points) the final All-American finisher.
This was the third straight season that Sullivan qualified in the heptathlon at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships, taking 12th overall in 2018 and 2017 seasons.
Sophomore Jadin Wagner took 17th place out of 20 athletes in the women’s shot put Saturday.
Wagner recorded throws of 45’ 7 ¼”, 46’ 2 ½” and 46’ 1 ½” competing in the first flight during Saturday’s prelims. A mark of 49’ 9 3/4” was needed to advance to the finals and reach the top nine qualifying spots.
Wagner had the 19th best mark entering nationals in the shot put and it was her first time qualifying for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Sophomore Cade Kalkowski tossed a personal-best mark in the weight throw on his final throw of the day to move up two spots and earn a seventh place finish and All-American honors Friday afternoon.
Kalkowski posted a top mark of 66’ 1 ¾” on his second throw of prelims.
After the first throw in finals, Kalkowski slipped to ninth place and was still in ninth entering the third and final throw in the finals. That’s when he unleashed a personal-best mark of 66’ 7 ¾” and moved up two spots from ninth to seventh to earn All-American honors.
Kalkowski is the third Wildcat thrower in school history to earn indoor All-American honors in the weight throw, joining Ross Bunchek in 2011 and 2012 and Bryan Dunn in 2016.
Junior Dylan Kaup recorded a best mark of 60’ 8 ½” and ended 18th place.
Mckenzie Scheil finished in 15th place Friday in the women’s weight throw.
Scheil, a redshirt freshman from Fairmont, produced throws of 54’ 11 ½”, 50’ 10” and 58’ 6” in prelims and ended 15th in a field of 17 qualifiers. She entered the national meet with the 15th best mark in NCAA Division II during the regular season in her first national appearance.