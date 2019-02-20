SIOUX FALLS – Sarah Schank closed the door this time around at the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships.
Schank, a senior, claimed her first Summit League title when she prevailed over a field of 14 divers in the three-meter event, scoring 279.75 points.
The Coyote men’s 800 free relay team captured the Summit League title, its first ever, after Denver was disqualified.
The men’s and women’s 200 medley relay teams each swam to runner-up finishes and school records to highlight the opening day as the men’s team holds the team lead and the women’s team sits in third.
Schank and sophomore teammate Haley Pederson finished 1-2 on the three-meter event as the women’s team got off to a strong start in the four-day meet.
Pederson, meanwhile, last year’s champ scored 270.50 points in the finals to finish second.
The women’s 200 medley foursome of Sabrina Sabadeanu, Meghan Atwell, Hannah Gupton and Katie Coleman set a new school record in 1:43.10 in finishing second and earning all-league honors.
The men’s 200 medley foursome of Brady Torborg, James Ryan, Jared Thorson and Charlie Bean, followed suit, in setting a new school record of 1:30.32 in finishing second and earning all-league honors.