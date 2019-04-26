TULSA, Oklahoma – Top seeded Denver handed South Dakota a 4-0 setback in the Summit League Championships semifinal round on Friday.
The Coyotes close the season with a 7-12 record, reaching the conference tournament for the seventh straight season.
The South Dakota doubles team of Jana Lazarevic and Luana Stanciu were leading 5-3 in a No. 2 doubles match when the match was suspended.
Lazarevic dropped her No. 1 singles match to Bianca Mok, the Summit League’s player of the year, 6-4, 6-2.
Emma Tranberg and Nanette Nylund held leads in the second set of their respective singles matches when the contest was completed.
Lazarevic earned All-Summit League honors for the second consecutive season.
Lazarevic, the Coyotes No. 1 singles player, posted a 3-2 league mark and a 7-9 overall mark in singles play this spring.
Lazarevic also teamed with Stanciu to post a 6-5 doubles mark, including 3-1 in Summit League play.