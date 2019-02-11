PALM CITY, Fla. – Senior Tommy Vining moved into sixth place after the second round of the Martin Downs Collegiate with a 3-under-par 69 Monday at Martin Downs Golf Club in Palm City, Florida.
Vining improved on his first round 74 by five shots and totaled eight birdies in the second round. He now ranks second in the field with 11 birdies over two rounds and tops the field of 92 players with a par-3 average of 2.63 strokes.
As a team, the Coyotes improved by 16 strokes with 291 shots (+3) on Monday. For the tournament, USD is in ninth place with 598 strokes (+22). UNC Greensboro moved into first place after shooting 15-under-par on Monday and have totaled 566 strokes over two rounds.
Sophomore Jacob Michel took four strokes off his first round score, shooting a 1-over-par 73 on Monday. He is tied for 40th with 150 strokes. Fellow sophomore Tate Arends is tied for 45th position with 151 strokes after tallying a 2-over-par 74.
Juniors Matt Tolan and Scott Fudenberg round out the Coyote scorers with 155 and 162 strokes, respectively. Tolan is in 60th position with Fudenberg tied for 82nd.
Freshman Ben Hicks is in the tournament as an individual and is tied for 55th with 153 shots.
Kristian Tannum Donaldson of VCU maintains his individual lead after shooting back-to-back 67’s and sits 10-under-par with 134 total shots.
The Martin Downs Collegiate concludes Tuesday beginning at 7:30 a.m. Martin Downs Golf Club is playing 6,802 yards and to a par 72.