VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota set a pair of new school and DakotaDome Pool records on Saturday while recording a 181-117 women’s Summit League swimming and diving dual win over Omaha.
The Coyotes jumped out of the starting blocks by eclipsing the school and pool record in the very first event of the dual, the 400 medley relay, as the quartet of Sabrina Sabadeanu, Isabelle Davenport, Cassie Ketterling and Katie Coleman touched home in 4:23.78. That mark clipped the school record of 4:27.15 from 2011 and the DakotaDome Pool record of 4:24.85 set by Northern Iowa in 2015.
“We weren’t expecting that relay to get that,” Head Coach Jason Mahowald said. “Sabrina led off with a nice 1:04 in the backstroke, probably one or two seconds faster than I thought she would be today. They just put it together in a great way to start the meet for sure.”
Sabadeanu (100 back, 200 back), Davenport (100 breast, 200 breast) and Coleman (50 free, 100 free) were each double individual winners in a meet that saw the hosts win 12 of the 16 events contested. Taylor Kidd (200 free) and Maddie Lavin (200 fly) also claimed individual victories for South Dakota.
Lavin, a freshman from Vermillion, established a new school and pool record in the 200 butterfly, clipping current senior Morgan Holt’s mark from earlier this season of 2:24.73 while the pool record was 2:22.34.
“Maddie just keeps getting stronger and stronger,” said Mahowald. “We knew with splitting with track, she would just keep getting better and better as the season moves along.
“For her, it is a long time coming. She has been swimming in this pool since she was four and wanted her name up on the board for a long time. It’s a really, really nice way to cap off the tail end of the season for her.”
Coleman (led leg) and Sabadeanu (anchor leg) combined with Hannah Gupton and Meghan Atwell to claim a win in the 200 free relay (1:50.59) to close the meet.
“We kind of moved some kids around, we tried some things,” said Mahowald. “Omaha is a phenomenal team, they were shorthanded today, two of their better kids were gone. They are going to get better at the end of the year.
“We’ll take the win today or sure, be happy about it, and get ready for the Jackrabbits next weekend.”
South Dakota men and women’s team host South Dakota State for senior day on Saturday, Jan. 26.