BOISE, Idaho – Colorado handed South Dakota a 5-2 setback in a women’s tennis match played Saturday afternoon inside the BOAS Tennis/Soccer Complex.
The Buffaloes opened the match winning the doubles point, pulling out a couple of close matches.
Colorado won four of the five singles matches contested as the Coyotes season record falls to 1-7.
South Dakota junior Nanette Nylund earned a victory at No. 5 singles by defeating Ky Ecton 6-4, 2-6 (10-5).
Boise State handed the South Dakota women’s tennis team a 7-0 setback in a match played Friday inside the Boas Tennis/Soccer Complex.
Three of the six singles matches went three sets as the Coyotes fell to 1-6 on the season.
Jana Lazarevic dropped a close match at No. 1 singles, falling 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 to Wilhelmina Palmer. Natka Kmoskova fell to No. 2 singles to Lilian Poling 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 while Luana Stanciu dropped a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 decision to Vanessa Timm at No. 4 singles.