Despite individual wins from Habiba Aly and Nanette Nylund, the South Dakota women’s tennis team fell Sunday to Drake, 4-2, in a match played inside the Roger Knapp Tennis Center.
Aly, a sophomore, captured her second straight individual victory on the weekend at No. 2 singles when she defeated Carmen Palumbo, 6-1, 6-3.
Nylund, a junior, posted a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Kelsey Neville at No. 6 singles and at the time squared the match at two points apiece.
Drake, though, would secure the team victory with match wins in two of the remaining three singles matches.
Habiba Aly secured a victory at No. 2 singles, but South Dakota women’s tennis team fell to Iowa State 6-1 in a match played Saturday inside the Life Time Fitness Center.
Aly defeated Regina Espindola 10-7 in the super tie-break after they split a pair of 7-6 sets.
Nanette Nylund fell to No. 6 singles to Margarita Timakova in a super tie-break that went 14-12. Nylund had won the first set 7-5 before falling in set two 6-3.
The Coyotes (0-3) hit the road next weekend to Lincoln, Nebraska to face off with UMKC and Nebraska.