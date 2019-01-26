URBANDALE, Iowa – Habiba Aly secured a victory at No. 2 singles, but South Dakota women’s tennis team fell to Iowa State 6-1 in a match played Saturday inside the Life Time Fitness Center.
Aly defeated Regina Espindola 10-7 in the super tie-break after they split a pair of 7-6 sets.
Nanette Nylund fell to No. 6 singles to Margarita Timakova in a super tie-break that went 14-12. Nylund had won the first set 7-5 before falling in set two 6-3.
South Dakota (0-2) faces Drake inside the Roger Knapp Tennis Center at 9 a.m. on Sunday.