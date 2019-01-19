MANHATTAN, Kansas – South Dakota women’s tennis team opened its spring 2019 schedule by falling at Kansas State, 7-0.
“I’m really proud of how we fought and how hard we competed,” Head Coach Brett Barnett said. “Kansas State will be top 40 when the rankings expand and they played a great match.”
Jana Lazarevic fell in a second set tie-breaker at No. 1 singles while Emma Tranberg, after winning the opening set at No. 4 singles 6-3, dropped the second set 6-2, before falling in the super tie-break, 10-7.
“We had our chances in doubles with leads on two courts and just didn’t convert any chances,” said Barnet. “Jana and Emma played very well and their matches came down to a few points.
“We definitely have some things to work on this week but we will be ready for a big Iowa trip next weekend!”
South Dakota travels to Des Moines to face Iowa State on Saturday (Jan. 26) and Drake on Sunday (Jan. 27).