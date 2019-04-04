SIOUX FALLS – Creighton snapped South Dakota women’s tennis win streak at six with a 6-1 win on Wednesday inside Huether Family Match Pointe.
The Jays prevailed in four of the six singles matches that went three sets in a contest that saw the final score not indicative of how close the match really was.
Jana Lazarevic, the Summit League’s athlete of the week, pulled out a three-set win at No. 1 singles for the Coyotes. It’s the fifth straight win for the sophomore who defeated Ashley Ishimura 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Nanette Nylund, Anastasiia Bondarenko and Laura Janickova all dropped singles match that went three sets.
South Dakota (7-8) plays its final three matches in Summit League play, beginning on Saturday, April 13 against North Dakota.