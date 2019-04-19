DENVER – Summit League champion Denver posted a 7-0 victory over South Dakota in a women’s tennis match Friday.
The Coyotes, suffering their fourth straight loss, finishes the regular season with a 7-11 record and 2-3 in the Summit League.
Luana Stanciu, a senior, won five games over two sets in her battle at No. 2 singles with Anna Riedmiller. South Dakota sophomore Jana Lazarevic faced her first ranked opponent of the spring season, falling to Bianca Mok at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-1.
South Dakota is the No. 4 seed in next week’s Summit League tournament and will face top seeded Denver at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 26 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.