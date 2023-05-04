VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota has introduced the Bachelor of Science in music with a specialization in industry and technology. USD is the only institution in the South Dakota Board of Regents to offer such a program.

The degree is aimed at students who want to pursue a career in the music industry but don’t want to follow the conventional path of becoming performers or teachers, the university said in an announcement this month.

The program will be launched in the fall of this year. It has been approved by the South Dakota Board of Regents and accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music.

Students will take classes in the Department of Music, as well as supporting coursework from departments across campus – covering topics such as business, mass communication, theatre, art, entrepreneurship, marketing and economics.

“We want students to graduate and find jobs, and we also want to fulfill a need in what we see as employment gaps in South Dakota,” Bruce Kelley, Ph.D., dean of the College of Fine Arts, said in a statement. “Our students will be prepared for a changing occupational world which values a broad technological and business background, in addition to core competencies in music.”

“This new degree is designed to provide an avenue for musicians to follow if they would like to be involved in the music field but don’t want to follow the more traditional path of becoming teachers or performers,” said David Holdhusen, Ph.D., director of choral activities and the Douglas and Susan Tuve Distinguished Professor of Choral Music. “This program will enable the fine arts to evolve to meet changing workforce demands and will provide outstanding, cutting-edge education in music.”

Kelley and Holdhusen were key proponents in launching this new music program.