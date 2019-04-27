VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota director of track and field and cross country Lucky Huber announced the additions of Ella Byers, Carly Haring, Jennilee Hoyer, Madison Jochum, Dylan Kautz, Lydia Knapp, Haley Miller, Madi Muma, Will Stupalsky, Clayton Whitehead, and Hannah Young to the program for 2019-20.
A two-time South Dakota Class A Cross Country champion, Ella Byers captured her first title as a freshman in 2015 and followed it up with a second title last fall as a senior. She was named the 2015-16 South Dakota Gatorade Runner of the Year following her freshman campaign. Byers is a two-time All-American and has placed in seven events at the South Dakota Class A Track and Field Championships during her career.
A two-time MVP of South Dakota’s Dan Lennon Invitational, Jochum finished runner-up in the 400 meters the past two seasons at the Iowa Track and Field Championships. She clocked a personal best of 56.50 seconds at the 2018 meet. She added a third-place finish in the 800 meters with a personal best of 2:17.26. Jochum was a member of Bishop Heelan’s third-place distance medley relay and 11th-place sprint medley relay. Jochum is an eight-time Iowa state medalist on the track, while also qualifying for three Iowa Cross Country Championships. She holds Bishop Heelan Catholic High School records for the 400 meters, 800 meters and the sprint medley relay.
A three-time South Dakota state champion in the high jump, Carly Haring enters her senior season with a personal best of 5-8. The height ranks in the top-10 on the state’s all-time leaderboard.
Hoyer has regularly anchored the Flyers’ medley relay at the state meet and ran the half-mile leg of the relay’s region championship in 2018.
Kautz is a three-time Nebraska state champion in the 100 and 200 meters. He holds personal bests of 10.65 for 100 meters and 21.63 for 200 meters.
Knapp is a three-time participant at the Iowa Track and Field Championships. She also qualified for the 2018 Drake Relays in the discus.
Miller qualified for the Minnesota Cross Country Championships in both 2017 and 2018 with the Bears.
A two-time medalist at the Nebraska Cross Country Championships, Muma helped Lincoln East capture the program’s second-ever state championship title last fall. The Spartans also posted a pair of runner-up finishes at the state meet during her high school career. On the track, Muma broke Nebraska’s Class A 800-meter record with a personal best of 2:13.22 in 2017. She went on to win Nebraska’s all-class gold for a second-straight year as a junior. Muma was also a member of the Spartan’s record-setting 4x800-meter relay team, which won in 2018 with a time of 9:12.70. She enters her senior season with five state medals on the track. Muma holds personal bests of 5:02.48 for 1,600 meters and 18:13 for 5,000 meters on the cross country course. She received the Andrea Kabourek Courage Award in February of 2018.
Stupalsky is a three-time national qualifier for the New Balance Nationals. Stupalsky is also an all-state honoree at the Fort Union Military Academy. He holds personal bests of 46-7 in the triple jump, 15-0 in the pole vault, 147-0 in the javelin, 22-0 in the long jump and 6-4 in the high jump.
A two-time all-state honoree on the cross country course, Whitehead finished runner-up in 15:44 at the 2018 Missouri Class 4 Championships. He clocked a personal best of 15:11 for 5,000 meters earlier during the cross country season. On the track, he posted a personal best of 9:27 for the 3,200 meters with a seventh-place finish at the Missouri state meet during his junior year. He also holds a personal best of 4:25 in the 1,600 meters. Whitehead helped Carthage High School capture a Missouri Class 4 title in 2018.
Young won the 200 meters in 24.80 seconds at the 2018 South Dakota Class AA Track and Field Championships. She ran a personal best of 24.74 seconds in the preliminaries of the meet. Young also finished runner-up in the 100 meters with a season best of 12.17 seconds. She is an eight-time individual South Dakota state medalist, while also running on Rapid City Central’s championship 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays in 2015. She holds personal bests of 12.05 seconds for 100 meters and 58.55 for 400 meters.