VERMILLION, S.D.—The South Dakota State women led 24-7 after one, 35-9 at halftime and cruised to a 79-48 win against South Dakota Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

It was the Jackrabbits (21-5, 14-0 Summit) first win in Vermillion in nine years, ending a seven-game losing streak there. They got 14 points from Paige Meyer and 12 each from Haleigh Timmer and Brooklyn Meyer. South Dakota State shot better than 50 percent from the field and outrebounded the Coyotes 43-30.

South Dakota (11-14, 7-7) got 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Grace Larkins, but lost its fourth game in a row. The Coyotes made 3-of-25 shots in the first half including a 1-of-17 effort from 3-point range.

“We had a hard time offensively getting it going, but that’s a tough basketball team,” USD head coach Kayla Karius said. “They bumped us and sent us off track and instead of fighting through contact, we settled for a lot of 3’s early.

“This game is going to make us better. The last time we played them, we bounced back in a big way. They challenged us and we have to grow from it.”

Carley Duffney had seven points and six rebounds and Alexi Hempe scored seven points off South Dakota’s bench. The Coyotes were 13-of-29 from the field in the second half, but the team’s 48 points were a season low.

South Dakota’s final home game come Thursday and Saturday against Omaha and Denver, respectively.