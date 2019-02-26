KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – The South Dakota women’s golf team closed out the Kiawah Island Spring Classic Tuesday, moving two positions up the leaderboard to a tie for 31st. The event, taking place at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort, is billed as the nation’s largest Division I tournament.
Freshman Laerke Jensen bounced back for her best round of the event with a 1-over-par 73. She had a steady round of 14 pars and two birdies to place tied for 76th with 226 strokes over three rounds.
Junior Katie Bartlett matched her second round score with a 3-over-par 75 to place tied for 86th with 227 shots. Senior Lexi Petersen tied for 149th with 235 shots as freshman Megan Munneke tied for 156th with 236 shots. Freshman Emma Sabbagh rounded out the Coyote scorers with 248 strokes to place in a tie for 210th.
Munneke and Sabbagh also had their best round of the event in the final round.
As a squad, South Dakota totaled 302 strokes in the final tour of the course to close with 924 shots. The 302 marked the best team round of the event for USD.
Coastal Carolina and North Florida tied for the team championship with 865 (+1) shots. Sydney Shrader of North Florida earned individual medalist honors with her 9-under-par 207.
The Coyotes return to action March 4-5 at the Gunrock Invitational in Sacramento, California.