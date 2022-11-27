USD women's volleyball to play Houston in NCAA tourney

VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota found out its destination for the opening round of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Sunday.

The Coyotes, the Summit League tournament champions for the third straight year and fourth time in five seasons, are headed to the Creighton region where they will face Houston in a first-round match on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m at D.J. Sokol Arena in the Wayne and Eileen Ryan Athletic Center, USD said in a statement.

South Dakota, coming off a three-set sweep over Omaha in the Summit League title match, will take a 29-3 record into the opening round contest. Houston, a No. 5 seed, has an overall record of 28-3 and went 19-1 in the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars tied with UCF atop the American Athletic Conference standings.

"This is the moment that every team works towards and for us to be here right now and to see our name up on the TV is amazing," USD head coach Leanne Williamson said in a statement. "We are excited for the draw and we're excited to play somebody new."

Williamson is in her ninth season as head coach of the Coyotes. She is the Summit League Coach of the Year for the third time in her career and this year became the USD program's winningest coach.

This will be the first meeting between South Dakota and Houston. Joining South Dakota and Houston in the regional is the No. 4 seed and host Creighton (27-4) and Auburn (21-8).