USD's Hannah Sjerven picked by Minnesota Lynx in WNBA Draft

VERMILLION, S.D.-- Hannah Sjerven gets to stay home.

On Monday night, the University of South Dakota defensive star heard her name called in the third round of the WNBA Draft, as the Minnesota Lynx selected Sjerven at No. 28 overall.

Sjerven, a 6-foot-2 inch center from Rogers, Minn., was a three-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year for the Coyotes and led the team this past season with 269 total rebounds, 62 blocks, 114 free throws, and a 52.1 percent field goal percentage, while finishing second on the team with 527 total points and 54 steals.

Sjerven played her freshman season at the University of New Mexico, where she played 13 games with 24 rebounds, 37 points, and nine blocks. She sat out a year after transferring to USD, and then made her presence known on the court for the Coyotes as a redshirt sophomore, winning the Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year and Summit League Transfer of the Year awards in 2018-2019.

In her final three years at South Dakota, Sjerven was named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year three times. Sjerven was also a part of a USD squad that has qualified for each of the past four NCAA Tournaments, and went the Sweet 16 this season for the first time in program history.

The Lynx will begin their season May 6 at Seattle, and will open their home season at Target Center May 8 against the Washington Mystics.

