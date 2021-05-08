USHL: Fargo Force ends Sioux City's season in Game 2 of WCF Finals

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force continued its hot playoff streak as the No. 4 seed in the Clark Cup Playoffs on Saturday, and the Sioux City Musketeers fell victim to it.

The Force defeated the Musketeers 3-0 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, and with the win, Fargo will face Chicago in the Clark Cup Finals.

Neither team scored during the first period. During the opening period, the Force took 17 shots. The Musketeers had 15 shots.

Fargo opened up the scoring, at the 5-minute, 15-second mark during the second period. Tristan Broz scored the first goal; Ryan Siedem and Jack Peart had assists on the play.

The Musketeers took seven shots on goal during the second period.

Then, Fargo doubled its lead less than 3 minutes into the third period. Matthew Crasa scored his first goal of the playoffs. Jake Braccini had the assist.

Then, with 2 seconds left in the game, Fargo's Jeremy Davidson scored his second goal of the playoffs. Broz and Aaron Huglen earned assists on the play.

Sioux City outshot the Force, 34-32. Brian Carrabes and Shai Buium each had five shots and Kirklan Irey had four shots.