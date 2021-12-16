Valentina is a nice gal that likes to play. She would love to be a part of your family! I'm... View on PetFinder
DES MOINES -- Changes to the state’s unemployment process -- including a doubling of the number of work searches a person must make in order t…
SIOUX CITY -- A cat café could be coming to downtown Sioux City, if the City Council votes to change the municipal code on Monday.
The bumps in pay will raise Sioux City's compensation above the Dakota Valley and South Sioux City districts, Sioux City board president Dan Greenwell said. It also makes Sioux City's pay scale the same or or slightly more than substitutes in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton district.
DES MOINES -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the Sioux City school board's decision to fire a former teacher accused of sending threaten…
What's the going rate for a two-month-old, apricot-colored Goldendoodle named Yukon? Saturday's 86th installment of the Little Yellow Dog Auction answered that question with an emphatic: $18,500.
SIOUXLAND -- There wasn't much that Wednesday's rare threat of high winds, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes didn't disrupt in the tri-state area.
For Sioux City, forecasts showed snow largely tapering off by 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. In total, the town got anywhere from three to five inches, from start to finish, according to the National Weather Service.
Yankton, S.D. had snowfalls during the day threatening to total six inches while Sioux City daytime figures were set at 2 inches.
The threat to East High involved a person posting a picture of a gun, stating they were on their way to school, according to a Sioux City Police Department press release.
Living in the Playboy Mansion -- or even being a reality show star – doesn’t help sell homes.
