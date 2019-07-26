Sloan, Iowa
Vernon R. Alfredson, 84, of Sloan, Iowa, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa.
Vernon was born on Aug. 21, 1934, in rural Sloan, to Harold E. and Lillie (DuBois) Alfredson. He graduated from Sloan High School in 1952. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for two years until he was honorably discharged.
He married Audrey Gerking on Oct. 18, 1954, in Honolulu, Hawaii. To this union, three daughters were born: Cindra, Beth, and Linda. The couple made their home in rural Sloan, where Vernon was a lifelong farmer.
Vernon loved to golf and was a founding member of the Sloan Country Club. He also enjoyed watching baseball, reading, wintering in Texas, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Alfredson of Sloan; three daughters, Cindra Alfredson of Houston, Texas, Beth Alfredson and husband Rick Jenkins of Palacios, Texas, and Linda and husband Troy Ingram of Sloan; grandchildren, Dr. Marissa and husband Dr. Nathan Jamieson, Dr. Michlene and husband Marco Passeri, and Jarryd Daniels; great-grandchildren, Grant and Sloan Jamieson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Alfredson of Sloan; and cousin, Jack Alfredson of McCormick, S.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold E. and Lillie (DuBois) Alfredson, and brother, Gerald Alfredson.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the Sloan Public Library in Vernon's memory.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.