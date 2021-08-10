 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
verse etc
0 Comments

verse etc

  • 0
Cartoon

BIBLE VERSE

A person’s wisdom yields patience; it is to one’s glory to overlook an offense. – Proverbs 19:11

QUOTE

“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.”

-Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790) statesman

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News