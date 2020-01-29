Video roundup: Stars come out for Sanders

Live
Related to this story
Most Popular
This change is necessary because of the growth of some residential areas, especially in the south and southeastern portions of the city, according to a press release.
We believe the nation would be well-served by a spirited contest between principles and ideas from the Obama-Biden years and the strikingly different ones of the Trump-Pence years. Iowa Democrats should send that message to the rest of America.
Paul Gausman put emphasis on pronouncing the word "student," when saying the third-party review would "focus on what students need" as the top of five priorities he recommends in the process.
A man brought a Rolex watch he purchased in 1974 for $345.97 to an antiques show to find out its current value. His reaction: priceless.
A 1-month-old boy was fatally mauled by a dog inside a home after the infant's brother separated that dog and a second canine that had been fighting, police said.
See who recently applied to tie the knot in and around Sioux City.
The majority of the improper payments were made on credit cards from Staples and other credit cards established in the woman's name.
At sentencing, information was presented from the man's Google account that showed online conversations between Painter and another person about his desire to have sex with girls under age 11.
The purchase includes 158 acres of commercial parcels, 25 undeveloped acres in the Country Club neighborhood and 25 residential lots in Country Club. The deal also includes the 118-acre golf course.