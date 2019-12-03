Vikings can’t finish another 2nd half rally in 37-30 loss

SEATTLE — When he came out for the start of the second half, Kyle Rudolph knew the Minnesota Vikings had a chance to take control.

They had a seven-point lead. They had the ball to start the final 30 minutes. After scoring on their final possession of the first half, the opportunity was there for Minnesota to take a two-score lead in Seattle.

“And then we go three-and-out and the next you know it’s a tie game,” Rudolph said. “And then we turned the ball over again and turned the ball over again. We just didn’t execute well enough in the second half.”

Minnesota committed three second-half turnovers and watched as Seattle scored 24 straight points and the Seahawks beat the Vikings 37-30 on Monday night in a key NFC matchup for both teams.

While Seattle (10-2) moved into first place in the NFC West, the Vikings (8-4) dropped one game behind Green Bay in the NFC North standings with four to play, including a Week 16 matchup against the Packers. Minnesota is also just one game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams in the race for a wild-card berth.