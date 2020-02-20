Vikings defensive end Griffen will become free agent

MINNEAPOLIS — Thanks to a widely-expected move from defensive end Everson Griffen, the Vikings acquired some relief for their tenuous cap situation heading into the new league year next month. Their time with the fourth-leading pass rusher in team history, though, could be at its end.

Griffen, according to a league source, has exercised the option to void the final three years of his deal, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. The Vikings gave Griffen the option when they renegotiated his contract before the 2019 season, provided he played at least 57 percent of their defensive snaps and posted at least six sacks. Griffen responded with a strong 2019 season, finishing with eight sacks and 66 pressures while playing 77.5 percent of the team's defensive snaps and re-establishing himself as a vocal leader a year after a five-game absence to undergo treatment for mental health issues.

The Vikings were projected to be more than $10 million over the cap at the start of the 2020 league year; Griffen's decision clears $13.9 million of cap space, with $800,000 of dead money remaining on the Vikings' books. He will be 33 in December, and though the team could have interest in bringing him back on a smaller deal, Griffen figures to have options after a resurgent 2019 season.