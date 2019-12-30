Vikings embrace underdog status in playoffs, prep for Saints

The Minnesota Vikings will take much of the same cast to the playoffs that helped them reach the NFC championship game two years ago, with even some upgrades in certain spots.

They're still an afterthought in this top-heavy postseason field, though, forced to enter as the sixth seed without the benefit of any home games. Consider that underdog mentality another ingredient in the formula coach Mike Zimmer, his staff and players will be concocting this week to try to knock off New Orleans in the wild-card round on Sunday.

The NFL even left the Vikings out of an official postseason hype video for social media that was released Monday, an omission that did not go unnoticed at team headquarters.

“I don’t think anybody thinks that we can win this game,” said Zimmer, who has taken the Vikings to the playoffs three time in six years. “So go in there, and we slug it out. All I really care about is that 53 guys believe.”