Vikings lose to Cincinnati 27-24 after Dalvin Cook fumbles late in overtime

Five of the offensive penalties were false starts — two from C.J. Ham and one apiece from Brian O'Neill, K.J. Osborn and Tyler Conklin — and the Vikings were called for holding four times. Ezra Cleveland was the only lineman not called for a penalty in the first half, and by halftime, the Vikings' offense had faced four third downs of 15 yards or longer.

The half ended with the Bengals up 14-7, and Cincinnati drove 75 yards with the opening possession of the second half to go up by two touchdowns. But after a personal foul on Oli Udoh put the Vikings in a 2nd-and-26 situation and waylaid another drive, Taylor made a fourth-down call that gave the Vikings new life when it backfired.

Taylor opted to run Joe Mixon on fourth-and-1 from the Bengals' own 30 in the third quarter, betting on Cincinnati's ability to continue its drive after Burrow hit Ja'Marr Chase for 15 yards on third-and-16.

Analytics models called the decision a toss-up, but Vikings stopped Mixon and turned the favorable field position into a touchdown with their own fourth-down call, when Cousins threw from a clean pocket against a five-man blitz and Adam Thielen won his one-on-one matchup with an inside release on Mike Hilton. Thielen scored a 24-yard touchdown on fourth-and-6 to pull the Vikings within seven.