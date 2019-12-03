Vikings still on track for playoffs, but questions persist

WHAT NEEDS HELP: The run defense. Though the season-long performance against the pass has been a greater concern, the Vikings were vulnerable on the ground far too many times as Seattle gained 218 yards, a season most against them. The average of 5.1 yards per rush allowed was their third-highest total this year, with the Seahawks frequently using a third tackle for more blocking power.

"I thought they would be throwing the ball a little bit more than they did," coach Mike Zimmer said.

INJURED: Wide receiver Adam Thielen had another setback with his hamstring injury before the trip and has not played in more than a month. He has taken only 12 snaps over the past six games. While offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has crafted a strategy that Cousins has largely thrived in even without the two-time Pro Bowl pick, the Vikings need Thielen back to take some of the attention away from Stefon Diggs and keep defenses from selling out too much to stop the run.

Making matters more complicated for the offense were the departures of left tackle Riley Reiff at halftime to a concussion and running back Dalvin Cook in the third quarter to an injury in the collarbone area. Cook confidently said he would be "good to go" for the next game against Detroit.