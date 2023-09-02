With the 2023 high school volleyball season upon us, here is a look at teams in the War Eagle, Siouxland, Western Valley, Lakes and Twin Lakes conferences in Iowa, as well as area teams in Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota.

Independent

Returning Class 2A state champion Western Christian shocked the state last season in defeating defending champion Dike-New Hartford in the title game.

A rematch, at least at the state tournament, won't be in the cards in 2023, though, as Western Christian was bumped up to Class 3A, where the Wolfpack open at No. 2 ranked.

The Wolfpack did lose its top two kill leaders from 2022 in outside hitters Stella Winterfeld, the Class 2A co-Player of the Year, and Abby VerBurg, but do bring back seniors Keana Wynja and Shayna Van Dyken, among others.

Wynja had 154 kills as a junior and Van Dyken had 101 last fall.

Western Valley

Ranked seventh in Class 2A to start the season, Ridge View (30-8, 8-1 in conference) returns as a favorite to win the Western Valley Conference and build off of last season's regional championship game appearance.

Returning senior Rowan Jensen was a second-team all-state pick in Class 2A last season as she had 365 kills (.294 efficiency) plus 282 digs and 41 aces. The Raptors also return setter senior setter Taya Phillips (560 assists in 2022), senior defensive specialist Shae Dutler (464 digs), along with junior Sydney Blackmore and senior Madison Stowater, who each had over 180 kills last season.

River Valley (18-8, 7-2 in 2022) gave Ridge View a run for its money for the conference title, but dropped all three matches against the Raptors (one was a non-conference match).

Lawton-Bronson (18-16), OABCIG (18-16), Westwood (17-12) and West Monona (21-11) both went 6-3 in the Western Valley a year ago. Even with several significant losses to graduation, the they're all intriguing teams in 2023.

Especially West Monona, who were the only team to beat Ridge View in conference play last season. Brihanna Hill led West Monona in kills as a freshman with 236 in 2022.

After winning 39 matches over the previous two seasons, Kingsley-Pierson took a step back in 2022, going 8-22 overall and 2-7 within the Western Valley. K-P will look to jump back up the top of the conference, as will the likes of MVAOCOU (8-17, 3-6), Siouxland Christian (7-23, 1-8) and Woodbury Central (0-30, 0-9).

War Eagle

Hinton brings back one of the state's most impactful players in Bailey Boeve, who was the only freshman named to Class 2A's all-state first team. She had over 330 (on .429 efficiency) kills as a freshman for the 27-3 Blackhawks with 178 blocks and 158 digs.

The Blackhawks, a state semifinalist last year, also return a trio of seniors who went for over 100 kills each last season in recent Wisconsin-Oshkosh commit Carlene Hicklin, Gabbie Friessen and Avery Burgad, as well as senior setter Ashlyn Kovarna, after she was all-state honorable mention as a junior in 2022, a season in which she had 774 assists. Friessen also tied for the club lead in digs last season with 175.

Unity Christian beat Hinton for the conference crown last season with a 10-0 mark in War Eagle league play and went 23-10 overall. But Unity Christian fell to Hinton in two sets over the weekend as Hinton starts the season 4-0 and needed just six sets to get there while at the weekend tournament.

Unity Christian brings back Jadyn Hofmeyer, a junior who was second on the team in kills last season with 159, and Haley Kuperus, who went for 137 kills as a junior. But the Knights graduated a majority of its 2022 starting lineup.

Hinton opens the season ranked second in 2A behind returning runner-up Dike-New Hartford, and the War Eagle Conference also sports ranked teams in Remsen St. Mary (sixth in Class 1A).

RSM went 20-7 last season and brings back its core from that team in Claire Schroeder (187 kills and 40 blocks last season), Mya Bunkers (329 assists, 150 kills, 25 blocks, 96 digs and 37 aces), Whitney Jensen (140 kills) and Halle Galles (106 digs), who are all seniors.

Gehlen Catholic went 22-8 last season and beat Remsen St. Mary's in the postseason and bring back junior Aurora Goebel, who was second on the team in kills last season with 234. But the Jays will have to try and replace three of their top four in kills last season after the graduation of the Class of 2022, as well as their top three in digs and top three in ace serves.

Trinity Christian (16-10 in 2022), Akron-Westfield (13-11) and MMCRU (10-16) all won double-digit matches last season, but have their work cut out for them in trying to ascend to the upper tier of the conference.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-17), South O'Brien (5-21), West Sioux (2-22) and Harris-Lake Park (0-25) finished at the bottom of the conference last season.

Siouxland

Central Lyon opens as the one of two ranked team in the Siouxland Conference, getting the nod at No. 14 in Class 2A after going 17-13 but bringing back the bulk of its squad, chief among those are: seniors Mariah Gerleman and Desta Hoogendoorn and Riley Weiler and junior Aubrey Metzger.

Gerleman and Hoogendoorn each had over 100 kills last season while Metzger went for 88 with a team-best 34 aces while Weiler led the team in digs with 364.

Sioux Center went unbeaten in conference last season (9-0) and were 32-4 overall after losing to Davenport Assumption in the 3A state title match. The Warriors lost several key components to that team, but bring back junior Margo Schuiteman (210 kills in 2022), senior Emily Vos (144 kills, 205 digs) and Makailyn Vander Waal (128 kills).

Boyden-Hull opens at No. 11 in Class 1A after going 16-15 overall and 7-2 in Siouxland Conference play in 2022.

Along with the Comets, Sheldon (16-16, 7-2 in Siouxland Conference play) and MOC-Floyd Valley (13-18, 6-3) will also look to stay atop the conference this season.

West Lyon went 18-9 in 2022, but had nearly half of its losses come in conference play.

Rock Valley (15-12, 3-6), Sibley-Ocheyedan (6-15, 2-7), George-Little Rock (7-19, 1-8) and Okoboji (5-25, 0-9) all struggled to varying degrees a season ago, especially in conference play, and will look to find better footing in the new season.

Lakes

Cherokee opens as the prohibited favorite in the Lakes Conference.

The Indians are ranked fifth in Class 3A after a 25-12 season and conference title. The squad brings back its kill leader from last season in senior Jada Timmerman after she went for 224 last season. Returning junior Keylee Gregg only had two fewer, and the Indians have the bulk of its team back after losing just two from last season.

Cherokee had 1,004 kills and 939 assists in 2022 and bring back all but seven of those kills and all but 14 assists as senior setter Ava Anderson is back after a 699-assist effort as a junior.

Spirit Lake (20-16, 3-2) and Estherville-Lincoln Central (22-16, 2-2) were both over .500 overall and in conference. Spirit Lake beat Cherokee in a non-conference match to open the 2022 season, but lost its three other matches to the Indians, but did win individual sets in all of those.

Spencer (8-27, 1-4) and Storm Lake (5-20, 1-4) both seek rebound seasons this fall.

Twins Lakes

Newell-Fonda went 28-5 (11-0 in conference) to pace the league last fall, although South Central Calhoun (34-9, 10-1) was on its heels for the duration of the campaign.

Alta-Aurelia (14-7, 9-2) and Manson-NW Webster (24-8, 7-4) took third and fourth in the conference, respectively. The Warriors bring back their top six in kills last season, led by senior Allison Watts (156), junior Nora Peterson (125) and senior Ella Nielsen (109), though setter Chloe Elston (553 assists) was a graduation loss.

Pocahontas Area (17-14 overall), East Sac County (15-15), Emmetsburg (11-13) and West Bend-Mallard (13-13) all finished one game on either side of .500 in conference play in 2022.

Sioux Central (6-13, 3-8), Southeast Valley (11-19), Storm Lake St. Mary's (5-18, 1-10) and GTRA (2-26, 0-11) will have to have better seasons this time around to keep pace with the top half of the Twin Lakes.

Other area teams

Dakota Valley

The Panthers won 28 matches with single-digit losses for the second consecutive season, but lost standout Logan Miller, as the multi-sport star is now at Northwestern College to play volleyball and softball.

Dakota Valley again qualified for the Class A state tournament last season, but were bumped to the consolation round after a loss to eventual state champion Sioux Falls Christian.

Returning sophomore Claire Munch is back after she starred for the Panthers as a freshman, as is senior libero/right side Sophie Tuttle, who was an all-state honorable mention in 2022.

Elk Point-Jefferson

The Huskies went 26-10 in 2022 and made it to the Class A state semifinals, falling to Sioux Falls Christian, before winning their last match of the season in the consolation round.

EP-J brings back a healthy amount of players from that team, a group that including captains Hannah Nearman, a senior libero, and Ashley Brewer, a junior middle hitter.

Brewer takes over at libero for graduated all-stater Alyssa Chytka.

South Sioux City

The Cardinals went 10-21 in 2022 and lost a several contributors to graduation, including outside hitter Jordan Kriens, who's now playing at Morningside.

South Sioux City sports a youthful group this season with modest size, but have four middle and outside hitters at 5-foot-9 or taller in Abbi Aitken, Bailee Durant, Bryleigh Robinette and Bella Moret. Of that group, Aitken is a senior and Moret a junior while the other two are just sophomores.

Ponca

Last season, Ponca finished 23-11, a campaign that ended with a district tournament loss to Archbishop Bergan.

The Indians graduated a talented group from that squad, but will look to continue their success behind junior setter Josilyn Martin and an attacking group of junior Addison Stewart and sophomores Kaylee Sprakel and Emerson Ehlers as well as freshman Ashtyn Pick.

Homer

The Knights fell on the wrong side of .500 last fall, finishing 14-16.

Junior outside hitter Tori Walker, freshman outside/middle Annah Harris, junior libero Makenna Owens and sophomore setter Rylie Harris have Homer filled with optimism in the new campaign.