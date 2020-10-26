editor's pick VOTE NOW: Are you planning to attend a Sioux City Musketeers game this season? Oct 26, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Are you planning to attend a Sioux City Musketeers game this season? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local news SEARCH: Sioux City school salaries in 2019-20 Oct 21, 2020 Search our interactive database for Sioux City school district employee salaries between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. Crime & Courts Sioux City contractor gets probation for bilking customers of $40,000 Oct 19, 2020 The man collected thousands of dollars from customers -- one of whom paid more than $25,000 and another over $11,000 -- and then never showed up to do the work. Local news Sunday snowfall breaks 102-year-old record in Sioux City 22 hrs ago With chilly temperatures forecast for the area until Tuesday, the snow isn't going anywhere for the time being. National Coke is canceling 200 drink brands Updated 11 hrs ago Coca-Cola is saying goodbye to 200 brands, or half of its portfolio. Crime & Courts Dakota Dunes teen sentenced to 5 years prison for assault Oct 20, 2020 The 19-year-old man was charged with firing three shots and pointing a handgun at people gathered at an area known as Burbank Beach. A witness said the group consisted of roughly 40 people. +2 Nebraska news Nebraska city mourns family lost in house fire Oct 19, 2020 A family of four -- parents ages 28 and 27 and children ages 6 and 4 months -- was killed when their home burst into flames on Saturday. Nebraska news Nebraska police find passed-out man, baby in parking lot Oct 22, 2020 Police said the temperature was 44 degrees and rain was falling when the two were discovered. National Twitter erupts over Sam Elliott TV ad for Joe Biden during World Series Updated Oct 21, 2020 Actor Sam Elliott lent his voice to a Joe Biden campaign video that aired during the World Series Tuesday and became a Twitter magnet. See the ad and responses to it. Crime & Courts Man accused of stealing $52,000 in rings from Sioux City jewelry stores Oct 19, 2020 According to court documents, the man entered two separate Sioux City stores and asked to see rings, then fled after he had gathered them.