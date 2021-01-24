VOTE NOW: Are you planning to attend the Okoboji Winter Games?

Related to this story
Most Popular
"This young man did everything right after things went wrong."
KINGSLEY, Iowa -- It appears that Kingsley's corner grocery store has been saved.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the man falsely reported his income so he could get an additional $600 weekly unemployment benefit payment from COVID-19 relief funds. He obtained more than $13,000 in COVID-19 CARES Act Iowa unemployment funds.
Kingsley residents will soon experience what so many others who live in small towns have gone through, when Chet's Foods closes on Jan. 31. That will leave the town of roughly 1,400 without a full-service store.
A landfill employee called sheriff’s deputies Tuesday to report a man’s body near the entrance of the facility.
- Updated
President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration. He said there was “no time to start like today.”
- Updated
The pardons and commutations announced after midnight Wednesday in the final hours of Trump's White House term included former chief strategist Steve Bannon, rap stars and former members of Congress.
Read recent sentencing reports in Woodbury County courts.