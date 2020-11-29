VOTE NOW: Are you still eating Thanksgiving leftovers?

The charge is the seventh the Iowa Board of Medicine has filed against Dr. Adam Smith. He also has pleaded not guilty in federal court to several counts of health care fraud and making false statements.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said in spite of virus cases, he believes "we have been managing well." He recommended keeping in-school learning and urged the school board to not go to all-online learning, but to hybrid if any shift was to be made.
"We knew going in that this would not be like any other Christmas but we know how important to celebrate," Cheryl Wells said. "Sharing a message of joy is more important now that it has ever been before."
A judge ruled last month that the Sioux City school board terminated Julie Fischer for making false statements and providing misleading information during the district's investigation into threatening letters she was accused of sending.
Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping is often a 16-hour experience for Deb Galles. Some years it was nearly 24 hours. This year? "It is my first year in 15 years that I haven't taken off work to go Black Friday shopping," Galles said.