VOTE NOW: Did you attend an Easter egg hunt this year?
Related to this story
Most Popular
DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach has been jailed on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female hig…
SIOUX CITY — Tom Keating and the rest of the Iowa High School Athletic Association is on a recon mission this week.
SIOUX CITY -- The former superintendent of Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant said he was hired by the city to ensure the smooth and lawf…
WASHINGTON -- With the beginning of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on charges of killing George Floyd, remember …
SIOUX CITY – The Wednesday afternoon robbery of a downtown Sioux City bank apparently was the result of a dispute between two men about whethe…
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — An exciting and fun night of football at Tyson Events Center ended in unfortunate fashion on Saturday for the Sioux City Bandits.
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Two Dordt University students are among plaintiffs in a lawsuit saying that religious exemptions to federal equity laws …
DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach charged with sexually assaulting a high school student has bonde…
SIOUX CITY -- Anyone who rushed online at 3 p.m. sharp on Tuesday to secure an appointment for next week's COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Sio…