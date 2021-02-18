VOTE NOW: Did you listen to Rush Limbaugh's radio show?
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
The woman failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the middle of a semi before landing in the ditch on the south side of Highway 3.
The resolution, which was not adopted, was floated by Supervisor Rocky DeWitt.
DES MOINES -- Iowa will withhold COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from five Iowa counties because they did not inoculate enough people, the h…
The Orange City-based chain, which has over 200 locations in 14 states, opened five locations in a 2020 that was devastating for many restaurants.
Officials say the crash took place at roughly 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 140.
The man was driving a tractor when he was struck by a passenger vehicle, officials said. He was ejected from the tractor.
State Sen. Jim Carlin (R-Sioux City) made headlines this week when he proposed a bill requiring Iowa's Board of Regents to survey the state's university employees to determine their political affiliation.
The extreme cold breaks a record set in 1936.
The man allegedly fired an arrow over the head of an officer, then shot three other arrows, a court complaint said.