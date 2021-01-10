VOTE NOW: Do you believe Congress should impeach President Trump a second time?

Related to this story
Cherie Dandurand, 53, is believed to be the first teacher from Northwest Iowa to die from COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in Siouxland last March.
La Morena Good Morning has the same ownership as La Morena Family Restaurant, with a menu featuring plenty of Mexican-inspired breakfast dishes plus classics fitting for a storied restaurant space.
Rick Bertrand was given a mask to wear when speaking but did not put it on. Since July, visitors and staff have been required to wear face coverings while inside City Hall.
Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis, 18, was killed in the early hours of Jan. 1 in a shooting at a home on the 2600 block of Walker Street.
Officers determined that a woman had taken a family member's car and attempted to drive it into the river. She apparently drove through a construction site and exited the car once it became stuck on the bank of the river.
DES MOINES — Iowa governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that crowd restrictions for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for hig…
Wilcke, a two-time state champion and three-time NCAA qualifier, this summer joined the wrestling coaching staff at Iowa Wesleyan University.
Over her career, Karen Eberle saw a lot of big changes. When she started, glass syringes and needles were being replaced by disposables. The first fetal monitors had become available, Medical charting was done on paper, not by computer.
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.